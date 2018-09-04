Report: Instagram building stand-alone shopping app

Instagram (NASDAQ:FB) is working on a stand-alone app for shopping, a big pivot toward e-commerce, The Verge reports.

There are few details around the plan for now, but Instagram reportedly feels well positioned to make the move. An IG Shopping app would allow users to browse goods from merchants that they follow and seal the purchase inside the app, according to the report.

Thinking inside the company is that most online businesses already need an Instagram account, and Facebook could roll out more tools for merchants who are building out their business on the platform.

More than 25M businesses already have Instagram accounts, 2M of which are advertisers.