Fox reaches four-year deal for boxing rights

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) has a four-year deal with Premier Boxing Champions, another move to build up sports content as it looks to unload its media assets to Disney.

The deal will get Fox rights to carry fights on its flagship broadcast network as well as Fox Sports 1 and pay-per-view.

It starts in December. Earlier this year Fox reached a multibillion-dollar deal for Thursday Night NFL games, and added a five-year deal for WWE content later.