CDC says 30 more cases of illnesses linked to tainted Kellogg's cereal

The Center for Disease Control says 30 more people have reported sick after eating Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) Honey Smacks cereal contaminated with salmonella, bringing the total to 130 cases in 36 states.

The CDC reports 34 people have been hospitalized so far but no deaths have been reported, adding that three more states - Delaware, Maine and Minnesota - have reported cases of illnesses.

Kellogg in June decided to recall ~1.3M cases of Honey Smacks cereal due to the potential for salmonella contamination, but the contaminated cereal is still being sold in some locations, the CDC says, citing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.