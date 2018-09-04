Dominion-SCANA merger clears final federal hurdle

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and SCANA (NYSE:SCG) say the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the transfer of the operating licenses for the three reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in South Carolina, including the two unfinished units that will never be completed, placing the fate of Dominion's deal for SCANA in the hands of state regulators.

“This constitutes one of several regulatory approvals required by the merger agreement between the two companies,” and the merger remains contingent upon approvals from the public service commissions of South Carolina and North Carolina, according to a statement.