MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.038.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.058380.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.028860.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0240.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.02150.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.020570.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.029210.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0390.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.04160.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0300.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.047330.
Payable Sept. 28; for shareholders of record Sept. 19; ex-div Sept. 18.
