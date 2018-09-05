Nuveen declares monthly distribution on funds

Sep. 05, 2018 2:39 AM ETNVG, NMZ, NEV, NID, NIQ, NHA, NEA, NADBy: SA News Team
  • Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:NVG) - $0.0655.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) - $0.0565.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) - $0.0565.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) - $0.0425.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) - $0.0295.
  • Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) - $0.0150.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) - $0.0535.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) - $0.0535.
  • Payable Oct. 1; for shareholders of record Sept. 14; ex-div Sept. 13.
  • Press Release
