JD.com CEO was arrested on rape allegations

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) CEO Richard Liu was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday following an allegation of rape, according to a public information police report.

He had spent last week at a residency for a Ph.D. program in business administration offered by the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, and the charge surfaced by a female student from China.

Despite denying wrongdoing and released by police, JD.com's ADRs fell 6% to $29.43 on Tuesday.

