William Hill, Eldorado seal sports betting deal

It's official! Britain's William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) is expanding further into the U.S., signing a 25-year sports betting deal with casino operator Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI).

William Hill shares rose 5.5% in London on news of the third such U.S. deal in just over a month, following a U.S. Supreme court ruling in May that lifted a ban on sports betting and opened the door to states regulating the industry.

