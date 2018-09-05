Sierra Wireless opens new global service center in Atlanta

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) announced the opening of a new Global Service Center in Atlanta, Georgia to support its existing and rapidly growing IoT services customer base.

The Global Service Center is located on the 9th floor of the Platinum Tower in Atlanta with more than 140 employees, monitoring millions of connected devices around the world and providing 24/7/365 global customer support.

This new Service Center supports Sierra Wireless’ strategic goal of becoming a global IoT service leader and will enable the company to meet the needs of new and existing customers and support its burgeoning partner network.

The opening of the Global Service Center comes less than a year after Sierra Wireless acquired Atlanta-based IoT provider Numerex, which bolstered its IoT business in the U.S. and accelerated subscription-based recurring revenue from IoT services.

