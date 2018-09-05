ProQR announces positive interim results from Phase 1/2 clinical trial of QR-110 in LCA10 patients

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) announces results from a planned interim analysis of its Phase 1/2 trial of QR-110 in patients with Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10) due to the p.Cys998X mutation in the CEP290 gene. LCA10 typically leads to childhood blindness and has no available treatment options.

In the trial, QR-110 demonstrated rapid and sustained improvement in vision, as measured by visual acuity and the mobility course performance, as well as being well-tolerated with no serious adverse events recorded.

A Phase 2/3 pivotal trial is expected to start in H1 2019.