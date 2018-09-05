Nevsun to be acquired by Zijin Mining for $1.41B

Zijin Mining will make a take-over bid to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevsun (NYSEMKT:NSU) for C$6.00 per share in cash, valued at C$1.86B ($1.41B).

"This premium transaction is an excellent outcome for our shareholders, and the result of a rigorous and competitive global process to generate maximum value for Nevsun's outstanding assets," said Ian Pearce, Chair of Nevsun's Board of Directors. "The all-cash consideration of C$6.00 per share better reflects the fundamental value of Nevsun's mining and development assets, while also providing an appropriate change of control premium to our shareholders."

Zijin is entitled to a termination payment of $50M if the definitive agreement is terminated in certain circumstances, including if Nevsun enters into an agreement with respect to a superior proposal, or if the Board of Directors of Nevsun withdraws or modifies its recommendation with respect to the Offer.