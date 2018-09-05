Bunge Limited announces pricing of senior notes offering

Bunge Limited Finance Corp., a wholly owned finance subsidiary of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has priced a public offering of $600M aggregate principal amount of 4.350% senior notes due 2024.

The senior notes will be guaranteed by Bunge Limited and the transaction is expected to close on September 10.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the senior notes, together with available cash, to fund the purchase of any and all of Bunge Limited Finance Corp.'s $600M 8.50% Senior Notes due 2019 and will use any remaining net proceeds from the offering of the senior notes for general corporate purposes.