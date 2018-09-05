Duke Realty prices $450M senior unsecured notes offering

Duke Realty Limited Partnership, an operating partnership of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has priced an underwritten public offering of $450M of its 4.00% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2028 at 98.926% of their face amount to yield 4.132% to maturity.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay $224M of secured debt, fund development, repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on September 11.