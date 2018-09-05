Histogenics down 45% on announcing results from Phase 3 trial of NeoCart in patients with knee cartilage damage

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) announces that its Phase 3 clinical trial of NeoCart did not meet the primary endpoint of a significant improvement in pain and function in a dual threshold responder analysis one year after treatment as compared to microfracture.

In the modified Intent to Treat (mITT) population, 74.2% of the NeoCart patients exhibited meaningful improvements in pain and function compared to 62.0% of microfracture patients at one year.

However, in this mITT population, patients treated with NeoCart achieved a significant improvement in pain and function six months after treatment as compared to patients treated with microfracture. Both NeoCart and microfracture were well tolerated and exhibited strong safety profiles.

The Phase 3 clinical trial is the first study consistent with current FDA guidance, which provides for the use of microfracture as a comparator treatment in trials to repair knee cartilage damage.

The Company is also discussing plans for BLA submission to the FDA.