Goodfood active subscribers increased 187% Y/Y in August

Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF) has reached 89,000 active subscribers as of August 31, an increase of 187% Y/Y.

"We added a record number of active subscribers in fiscal 2018 with the addition of 58,000 subscribers during the year. Subscriber growth in the fourth quarter, traditionally our slowest quarter because of the summer vacation period, was higher than expected, driven by the addition of new menu options and our Western Canada expansion which is performing ahead of expectations," said Jonathan Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer of Goodfood Market Corp. "We have strong momentum which will allow us to continue to expand our target market and increase subscriber engagement in the next year."