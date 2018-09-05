Brown & Brown acquires Finance & Insurance Resources

Brown & Brown of Kentucky, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) acquired substantially all of the assets of F&I Resources, a leader in F&I performance management for auto dealers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states by providing F&I sales training and auto related warranty products for their dealer partners.

F&I Resources has annual revenues of approximately $10.5 million.

The F&I Resources team will become part of the Brown & Brown auto, RV and powersports practice, which operates under the leadership of Mike Neal, President of Brown & Brown of Kentucky.

Press Release