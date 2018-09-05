Biohaven licenses MPO inhibitor from AstraZeneca for the treatment of MSA

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement, with AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization rights to AZD3241, an oral myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibitor that AstraZeneca progressed through Phase 2 clinical trials.

Biohaven plans to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial of this product candidate for the treatment of multiple system atrophy (MSA). AZD3241 will now be referred to as BHV3241.

Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will receive upfront cash payment, shares in Biohaven, development and commercial milestone payments, and up to double-digit sales based royalties.

AstraZeneca has agreed not to pursue additional MPO inhibitors it has in early stage cardiovascular development for neurologic diseases for a period of five years.