Didi Chuxing pledges $20.5M to customer safety initiative

Didi Chuxing (DIDI) will spend $20.5M to improve its customer service and safety after a recent passenger murder by her driver.

Founder Cheng Wei made the statement to government regulators visiting the company to kick off nation-wide inspection of ride-hailing companies.

Didi has faced criticism for failing to act on a complaint made against a driver a few days before he raped and murdered a passenger.

Earlier this week, Did said it would implement new safety measures and temporarily suspend some services to phase in the features.

