Dicerna announces proof of concept for DCR-PHXC in the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announces preliminary proof-of-concept data from its ongoing PHYOX Phase 1 clinical trial. A single-dose administration of DCR-PHXC, the Company’s lead GalXC product candidate, brought urinary oxalate levels into the normal range or near-normal range in a majority of the eight assessed patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 and type 2 (PH1 and PH2).

All of the assessed patients experienced substantial and clinically significant reductions in urinary oxalate. Assessed patients are those patients for whom data are available through Week 6, or Day 43.

Dicerna intends to present a detailed data readout from the PHYOX trial in Q4, and plans to initiate a registration trial for DCR-PHXC pending regulatory feedback in Q1 2019.