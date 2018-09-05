Sun Communities announced pricing of upsized public offering of common stock

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 4.4M common shares, with underwriters having a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.66M common shares.

The offering is expected to close on Friday, September 7, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds will be used to repay borrowings outstanding under the revolving loan and term loan under its senior credit facility, to fund possible future acquisitions and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Press Release