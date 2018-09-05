Insider buying at Veoneer

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) announces that CEO Jan Carlson purchased Swedish Depository Receipts representing 50K shares of common stock on August 30.

Carlson made the purchase as part of a rebalancing of his investment portfolio to reflect his current executive positions following the spin-off of Veoneer.

Carlson also sold 42,589 shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) as part of the rebalancing. He now holds 71,727 shares of Autoliv common stock, including shares of common stock underlying unvested restricted stock units.

ALV -2.00% premarket to $86.57.

VNE +1.62% to $52.22.

Source: Press Release