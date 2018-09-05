Daimler CEO adjusts EV forecast

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) CEO Dieter Zetsche reels in his forecasts for EV sales just a bit after factoring in the pace of rolling out factory changes to the EV platform.

Zetsche sees EV sales accounting for the low end of a 15% to 25% percent of total vehicle sales after originally forecasting the mix would be 25%.

"The ramp-up curve will not be vertical, so volume will become relevant in the course of the year," notes Zetsche.

