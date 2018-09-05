Ciena intents to acquire DonRiver

Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) to acquire privately-held DonRiver for an undisclosed term.

“The combination of Blue Planet and DonRiver will enhance our ability to deliver closed loop automation of network services and the underlying operational processes across IT/operations and the network,” said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Global Software and Services at Ciena. “With this new set of technology and expertise, we can help customers realize the full benefits of network automation by helping them move away from highly complex and fragmented OSS environments to those that accurately reflect the real-time state and utilization of network resources.”

The transaction is expected to close during Q4.