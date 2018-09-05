Reuters: SS&C could buy Intralinks for $2B

SS&C Tech (NASDAQ:SSNC) is nearing a roughly $2B deal to buy data-sharing platform Intralinks, according to Reuters sources.

SS&C could reach an agreement with Intralinks’ owner Siris Capital Group as early as this week, though negotiations could still fall through. Siris bought Intralinks for about $1B last year from Synchronoss Tech.

Intralinks has over 90K clients and provides cloud-based software to securely manage, control, track, and collaborate on sensitive information.

SS&C had $7B in debt at the end of June and is still finalizing financing. If a full purchase isn’t possible, SS&C could pay $1.3B for a large chunk of Intralinks.

In the past six months, SS&C has purchased Eze Software for $1.45B and DST Systems for $5.4B.

