Chi-Med's fruquintinib capsules for previously treated colorectal cancer approved in China

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) announces that fruquintinib capsules have been granted approval for drug registration in China for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (“CRC”) patients, who have failed at least two prior systemic antineoplastic therapies.

Fruquintinib is a highly selective and potent small molecule oral inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptors (“VEGFR”) 1, 2 and 3 for many types of solid tumors.

Fruquintinib capsules are to be marketed in China under the brand name Elunate. The approval is based on results from the Phase III FRESCO trial.

Elunate is the first home-grown, China-discovered and developed drug in an oncology indication.