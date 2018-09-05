12 ReTech partners with SoftPoint to offer retailers an integrated tool to process payments

12 ReTech Corporation (OTCQB:RETC) to integrate SoftPoint’s secure EMV point of sale applications with certain components of its 12 Technology Suite and bring new solutions to its retail merchant customers.

Angelo Ponzetta, 12 ReTech’s CEO stated, “Partnering with SoftPoint makes sense because retailers struggle with point of sale fraud. One of the configurations that we will offer is a handheld device that a sales associate will use for on the spot sales transactions but that same device will contain our 12InStore APP so that the sales associate can access all the information about a product that is available and be able to assist a customer who has questions about merchandise at the same time. The merchant cuts his card processing fees and spends less on sales associate training.”