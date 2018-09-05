Blackstone's EagleClaw to buy Caprock Midstream for $950M

Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) EagleClaw Midstream agrees to buy Caprock Midstream Holdings from Energy Spectrum and Caprock Midstream Management for $950M in cash.
The deal is expected to close by the end of the year and will be funded with equity and committed debt financing from Barclays Plc.
Caprock currently operates:
Two natural gas processing facilities and will have 540M cf/day processing capacity pro forma for the completion of two additional facilities currently under construction.
Almost 300 miles of gas, crude, natural gas liquids, and water gathering pipelines;
23 MBbls of crude storage (increasing to more than 60 MBbls in the next year ); and
Water disposal facilities with capacity of 210 MBpd (with an additional 375 MBpd capacity planned and permitted).
After the acquisition EagleClaw will operate on a pro forma basis:
Almost 850 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude, and water gathering pipelines; and
1.3B cf/d of processing capacity.
The deal adds crude- and water-related services.
Previously: Kinder Morgan, EagleClaw, Apache to develop Permian Highway Pipeline (June 25)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox