Blackstone's EagleClaw to buy Caprock Midstream for $950M

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year and will be funded with equity and committed debt financing from Barclays Plc.

Blackstone's (NYSE: BX ) EagleClaw Midstream agrees to buy Caprock Midstream Holdings from Energy Spectrum and Caprock Midstream Management for $950M in cash.

Two natural gas processing facilities and will have 540M cf/day processing capacity pro forma for the completion of two additional facilities currently under construction.

Almost 300 miles of gas, crude, natural gas liquids, and water gathering pipelines;

23 MBbls of crude storage (increasing to more than 60 MBbls in the next year ); and

Water disposal facilities with capacity of 210 MBpd (with an additional 375 MBpd capacity planned and permitted).