Harley-Davidson to build R&D facility to support EV push

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) plans to establish a new research and development facility in Northern California to support its future product portfolio.

The R&D center will include support for the the company's first complete line of electric vehicles.

"Recently we shared with the world our accelerated plans to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders globally," says Harley CEO Matt Levatich. "This new R&D facility in the heart of Silicon Valley will help us deliver on those plans and demonstrate our commitment to lead the electrification of the sport," he adds.

Harley-Davidson aims to launch its LiveWire electric motorcycle in 2019.

