SecureWorks +3.3% on Q2 beats, raised FY guide

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) gains 3.3% premarket on Q2 results that beat estimates with an 11% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q3 guidance has upside revenue of $130M to $131M (consensus: $129.1M) and EPS of -$0.06 to -$0.05 (consensus: -$0.03), which includes approximately $0.02/share o reorganization costs. EPS would be about in-line excluding that charge.

Raised FY19 guidance has upside revenue of $518M to $520M (consensus: $516.93M; was: $515M to $520M) and in-line EPS of -$0.17 to -$0.15 (consensus: -$0.17; was: -$0.19 to -$0.15).

Key metrics: EBITDA margin, 0.8%; cash from operations, $29.3M (consensus: $19.4M); ending deferred revenue, $165.3M (consensus: $162.9M); billings, $132.4M (consensus: $128.9M); and monthly recurring revenue, $36.2M (+12% Y/Y).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

