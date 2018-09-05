Agios Pharma and Celgene terminate partnership developing AG-881

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) have mutually agreed to terminate their collaboration and license agreement inked on April 27, 2015, to develop and commercialize products containing pan-IDH inhibitor AG-881.

Global rights will revert back to Agios. Celgene will be eligible to receive low single-digit royalties on global net sales and both companies will split certain global development costs until year-end.

For a specific time period (undisclosed), Celgene and its affiliates will be prohibited from developing, manufacturing or commercializing any product containing isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) at specific levels of binding for any indication. Agios will be prohibited from developing, manufacturing or commercializing AG-881 in blood cancers.

AGIO is down a fraction premarket.

