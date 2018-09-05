Crescent Point names Bryksa as full-time CEO, plans more cost cuts

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) names Craig Bryksa as its new full-time President and CEO, and appoints Bob Heinemann as its new Chairman, as Peter Bannister has stepped down.

Bryksa was VP of Engineering West before becoming interim President and CEO this May and has held a number of senior management roles with CPG since joining the company in 2006; has spent 16 years as an engineer in the oil and gas industry

Heinemann has served on CPG's board since 2014 and has more than 30 years of oil and gas experience and leadership, including his prior position as President and CEO of Berry Petroleum during 2004-13.

As part of its cost reduction initiatives, CPG also says it is finalizing an organizational restructuring that includes an immediate workforce reduction of 17% of employees, which it expects will provide $50M in annual savings.

CPG says it is targeting a net debt reduction of more than $1B by year-end 2019 while reducing its net debt to funds flow from operations to below 1.3x.

CPG says its FY 2018 guidance remains unchanged, with production of 177K boe/day and capex of $1.775B; for 2019, the company expects capex of $1.55B-$1.6B with production of 176K-180K boe/day.