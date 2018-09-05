Brookfield, Fairfield Residential close US$1B fund to invest in apartment renovation

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Fairfield Residential report a final close on Brookfield Fairfield U.S. Multifamily Value Add Fund III with aggregate equity commitments of $1B, the third multifamily fund managed by the two firms.

The fund seeks to invest in multifamily assets through the U.S. by acquiring and renovating existing apartments in select coastal markets.

More than 25 institutional investors joined the fund, including public and private pension plans, registered investment advisers, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, and family offices. Brookfield Property Partners and Fairfield committed $330M to the fund.

To date, the fund has 16 investments closed or under contract throughout the east and west coast of the U.S. with almost $470M of equity committed to those investments.

