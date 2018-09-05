United Continental updates guidance

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) updates Q3 operational guidance.

The company expects Q3 passenger revenue per available seat mile to fall on the high end of its prior forecast for 4% to 6% growth.

United also anticipates pre-tax margin excluding special charges to be near the high end of the prior guidance range of 8.0% to 10%. The improved outlook arrives despite higher commodity fuel prices pushing the average aircraft fuel price towards the high end of the prior guidance range of $2.27 to $2.32 per gallon.

SEC Form 8-K