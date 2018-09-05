Goldman postpones plans for crypto desk - BI

Few details are available, but Business Insider reports Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as having shelved plans for a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) trading desk amid the burst of the crypto bubble this year.

After a nice rally over the weekend, Bitcoin this morning is down 5.3% and just below $7K. The alts are faring far worse ... Ether (ETH-USD) is off 10.6% , Ripple (XRP-USD) 9.2% , Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) 11.1% , Stellar (XLM-USD) 8.9% , EOS (EOS-USD) 11.1% .

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, OTCPK:BTLLF SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:BLKCF, COINB, BTC-USD, ETH-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD