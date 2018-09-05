Millennium BlockChain announces $3M investment in Robot Cache

Millennium BlockChain (OTCPK:MBLC) closed on a $3M transaction with Robot Cache, the first decentralized PC video game distribution platform that benefits publishers, developers and gamers that is set to disrupt a $27 billion industry.

The company intends to actively seek and invest in leading Blockchain-based Real Estate, Education, Agricultural, AI, Travel, Financial Services, Precious Metals & Storage enterprises throughout the globe.

Under the terms of the investment, MBLC will receive 10,526,315 IRON tokens, and MBLC issued 6 million common shares to Robot Cache at a deemed price of $0.50/share in exchange for $3M worth of IRON tokens, valued at a discount to the current market price.

The Company also issued various non-cashless three-year warrants at strike prices that range from $0.75 - $5.00 per share to Robot Cache and these warrants have the potential to bring MBLC up to $7M in additional capital if exercised.

In addition to the rights to the IRON tokens, MBLC secured a right of first refusal to purchase up to 3% of the equity in Robot Cache's first equity round. To date, Robot Cache has not raised outside equity capital.

Press Release