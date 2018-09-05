Hercules Capital seeks stockholder approval to reduce coverage requirement

Hercules Capital's (NASDAQ:HTGC) board approves reducing the company's asset coverage requirements for senior securities to 150% from 200% currently, a change which will be effective Sept. 4, 2019.

However, the board is seeking stockholder approval to accelerate the application of the asset coverage reduction at a special stockholder meeting to be held on Dec. 6, 2018. If approved, the measure would become effective immediately after the vote.

“With stockholder approval of this motion, reducing our asset coverage ratio would allow us to diligently expand the size of our total assets, thereby giving us greater flexibility to the structural limitations surrounding ineligible or ‘bad assets,’ and an increased ability to build a well-diversified debt investment portfolio," says Chairman and CEO Manuel A. Henriquez.

Hercules intends to have a target leverage ratio range of 0.95x to 1.25x as compared to our current target leverage ratio range of 0.75x to 0.95x.

