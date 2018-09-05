NextEra Energy Partners to buy wind, solar assets for $1.275B

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSEMKT:NEP) agrees to acquire a geographically diverse portfolio of 11 wind and solar projects, collectively consisting of ~1,388 MW, from NextEra Energy Resources for $1.275B plus the assumption of ~$930M in tax equity financing and $38M of debt.

The acquisition is expected to contribute adjusted EBITDA of $290M-$310M and cash available for distribution of $122M-$132M.

The wind and solar assets include facilities in California, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

NEP also says it has entered into a $750M convertible equity portfolio financing with a fund managed by BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure.