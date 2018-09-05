Caterpillar, AGCO rated Buy at Deutsche Bank after machinery sector selloff

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) are resumed with Buy ratings at Deutsche Bank, as analyst Chad Dillard says the machinery sector selloff has been disorderly, punishing the stocks regardless of their early or late cycle exposure.

Dillard says Deutsche Bank’s analysis of the credit cycle for industrial equipment suggests machinery still has another 12 months of positive performance remaining.

Dillard also re-starts coverage on six more machinery sector stocks, with a Sell rating on Terex (NYSE:TEX) and Hold ratings on Deere (NYSE:DE), CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI), Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), United Rentals (NYSE:URI) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG).

Source: Bloomberg First Word