Bluebird bio presents updated data from two studies at SSIEM

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announces presentations at SSIEM in Athens.

Lenti-D gene therapy: updated data from the Phase 2/3 Starbeam study (ALD-102) in boys with cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) showed no major functional disabilities (MFD) in the additional 12 subjects who have been treated. As previously reported, 15 of 17 participants who received Lenti-D and completed 24 months of follow-up were alive and MFD-free.

Observational study of allo-HSCT in CALD: 41 patients have undergone allo-HSCT, 31 from unrelated donors and 10 from related donors. Initial safety and efficacy outcomes were inline with results reported in the literature. Two-year estimates for MFD-free survival post-allo-HSCT were 78% for patients with early disease and 71% for all patients. There were six transplant-related deaths at year 1, five due to engraftment failure. None had a matched sibling donor. 34% experienced at least grade 2 acute graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) or chronic GvHD.