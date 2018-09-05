Revive Therapeutics provides update on its cannabis-based pharmaceuticals initiatives

Revive Therapeutics (OTCQB:RVVTF) provides an update on its cannabis-based pharmaceuticals initiatives in its objective in offering novel therapies for unmet medical needs and rare diseases.

The Company is advancing its rare liver disease research program to evaluate cannabidiol (“CBD”) in the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis (“AIH”), which is patent-protected and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. The research program is being overseen by Sanyal Biotechnology LLC.

In addition, the Company has recently submitted an application to the FDA seeking orphan drug designation of CBD for the treatment of hepatic ischemia and reperfusion injury (“IRI”) during liver transplantation.