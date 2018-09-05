Howard Hughes Corp. buys two office buildings, land in Woodlands, TX

The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) acquires two vacant, class-A office buildings immediately adjacent to its Hughes Landing development in The Woodlands, TX, giving it the opportunity to expand in a market with significant demand.

The company bought the four- and six-story buildings totaling 257,025 of rentable square feet and excess land that allows for the development of an additional office building for $53M.

The buildings were owned and occupied by the seller and were subject to deed restrictions that Howard Hughes Corp. holds the unilateral right to modify. HHC plans to re-tenant the buildings as soon as possible and plans to begin construction on its next office building.

"The ability to purchase these buildings below replacement cost provides us with instant Class-A inventory at a lower cost, at a time when we are seeing significant demand for space. Furthermore, we obtained additional land and potential upside given our unilateral control over deed restrictions affecting these properties," says President Grant Herlitz.

