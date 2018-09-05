CACI International wins $75M task order

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was awarded a task order worth $75M by Space and Naval Warfare (SPAWAR) Systems Center Atlantic to deliver defense health readiness engineering support (DHRES) for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Air Force.

CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray said, “This award reaffirms CACI’s position as a leading provider of operational health information technology solutions for our nation’s military. We are committed to improving healthcare and the continuity of care for those who serve at home and those deployed in theaters of operations globally.”