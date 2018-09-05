RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of properties, cuts FY18 outlook

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) sold the 362-room Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club for total consideration of $188.5 million, contractual sales price of $185M and the release of $3.5M in member deposits averaging ~$521K/key.

The total consideration equates to a 19.6x EBITDA multiple and 3.9% capitalization, based on the operating results for the twelve months ended July 2018.

The company also recently sold the 152-room DoubleTree Columbia Hotel for $12.9M in Columbia, MD, equating to a 14.x EBITDA multiple and 5.6% capitalization rate, based on the operating results for the twelve months ended July 2018.

The company in total sold approximately $600M of assets at an EBITDA multiple of approximately 16x over the last twelve months.

Following the two disposition, the Company expects pro forma consolidated hotel EBITDA to reduce by $12M for FY18 and Adj EBITDA by $1M in 3Q18 and $4M in 4Q18.

Press Release