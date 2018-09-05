Elon Musk goes there again

Elon Musk is still taking shots at British cave diver Vernon Unsworth in e-mails released by BuzzFeed.

Musk suggested that BuzzFeed investigate the cave diver in Thailand and told the website it should stop stop defending "child rapists" without offering any evidence to support his claim about Unsworth.

Musk's strange battle via Twitter with the British cave diver, which dates back to his efforts to aid in the rescue of trapped schoolchildren in Thailand caves, has been pointed to by Wall Street analysts as a negative in assessing the company.