Arch Therapeutics reports topline results from skin sensitization study of AC5

Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) announces topline data for its irritation/sensitization patch test study of AC5 Topical Gel (AC5). The study was designed to address a request by the FDA.

These topline results indicate that AC5 is neither an irritant nor a sensitizer. Additionally, no immunogenic response and no serious or other adverse events attributable to the device were reported in any of the enrolled subjects.

The objective of this Study was to assess irritation and sensitization potential of AC5 after repeat applications and then a delayed challenge application of the product to the skin.