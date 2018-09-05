Agree Realty lower 2.8% on pricing of public offering

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) priced public offering of 3.5M common shares at $55.20/share in connection with the forward sale agreement.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 0.525M common shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 7, 2018.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchaser. The Company expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreement to fund property acquisitions and development activity, with any remaining proceeds to be held for general working capital and other corporate purposes, including the reduction of the outstanding balance, if any, on the revolving credit facility.

