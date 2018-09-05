Adaptimmune Therapeutics announces registered direct offering of ADSs

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has entered into a definitive agreement with Matrix Capital Management Company, LP, New Enterprise Associates 16, L.P., New Enterprise Associates 14, L.P. and Syncona Portfolio Limited, to purchase an aggregate of US$100M of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in a registered direct offering. The transaction was completed at a price of $10.00 per ADS.

Net proceeds will be used to advance the company’s pipeline of SPEAR T-cell candidates through clinical trials as well as for other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is September 7.