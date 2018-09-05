Vera Bradley higher on earnings beat

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reports Direct segment revenue rose 1.9% to $91M in Q2.

Comparable sales decreased 4.9%.

Indirect segment revenue fell 2% to $23.1M.

Gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 57.9%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 580 bps to 47.3%.

Inventories down 17.1% to $86.3M.

Q3 Guidance: Net revenues: $98M to $103M; Gross margin rate: 59% to 59.2%; SG&A expense: $51M to $53M; Diluted EPS: $0.14 to $0.16; Weighted-average shares outstanding: 35.7M; Tax rate: 25%; Inventory: $90M to $100M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net revenues: $410M to $420M; Gross margin rate: 57.6% to 57.9%; SG&A expense: $211M to $215M; Diluted EPS: $0.55 to $0.62; Weighted-average shares outstanding: 35.7M; Tax rate: 25%; Net capital spending: ~$10M.

VRA +8.47% premarket.

