Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Bio-Rad (NYSE:BIO) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $345 (6% upside) price target at Barclays.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (102% upside) price target at Dawson James.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) initiated with Hold rating at Benchmark. Shares up 2% premarket.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $90 (3% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) upgraded to Overweight with a $368 (38% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley citing upside for PBM business.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $43 (8% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares down 1% premarket.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) downgraded to Market Perform with a $27.50 (flat) price target at Cowen and Company.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) downgraded to Underweight with a $30 (40% downside risk) price target at Barclays.