Dermira provides launch update for QBREXZA cloth for primary axillary hyperhidrosis

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) announces several updates related to the upcoming launch and availability of QBREXZA (glycopyrronium) cloth, an anticholinergic indicated for the topical treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older. QBREXZA was approved by the FDA in June 2018.

QBREXZA is expected to be available in pharmacies nationwide from October 1. QBREXZA will launch with a list price of $550 per 30-day supply. Two of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S., Express Scripts and OptumRx, have agreed to provide immediate coverage through their national formularies.

To date, Dermira has secured contracted coverage for ~34% of the total U.S. commercial lives to date, with the goal of securing more than 50% coverage by January 1, 2019.